Global and strategic Account Manager

Designed from the outset to meet companies’ needs, HCorpo is the only hotel booking platform offering both immediate availability and centralized billing for 100% of hotel expenses. By using Hcorpo, a company gets full visibility of its hotel perimeter and effectively controls spending hence drastically reducing its costs.
Responsabilities :
Attached to the Account Managers’ Director, you operate as the lead point of contact for any and all matters specific to Hcorpo Solution’s major world class clients.
Key responsibilities:
• You implement our solution, train the client’s teams, build and maintain a strong, long-lasting customer relationship
• You are in charge of change management project with the client
• You guarantee the successful deployment of the solution and ensure the adoption of the tool
• As a solution expert, you lead and advise your client on hotel cost optimization.
Essentail skills & experience :
You have a first experience as Account Management and an expertise in corporate travel industry.
You are fluent in English and French, the command of another language would be a definite plus.
You have experience in training and communicating with global account subsidiaries You are able to work smoothly with other internal departments of the company Expert knowledge of Excel and capacity to deliver and analyze customer statistics.
Client satisfaction oriented
You are dynamic, enthusiastic, enjoy teamwork, have proven outstanding organizational and strong personal skills, this position is for you.
Additional information :
Full time job, permanent contract
Workplace: Levallois-Perret
Wage: According to profile
Answers must be sent to : recrutement@hcorpo.com
