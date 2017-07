Implementation Executive

Designed from the outset to meet companies’ needs, HCorpo is the only hotel booking platform offering both immediate availability and centralized billing for 100% of hotel expenses. By using Hcorpo, a company gets full visibility of its hotel perimeter and effectively controls spending hence drastically reducing its costs.• Attached to the Implementation Management Department, you will be required to contribute to local and international deployment projects and provide regular settings updates.• You will be required to collect the client’s needs and configure the tool accordingly.• You will be required to provide technical support and assistance to all clients.• You will take part in internal improvements and development projects, and be required to follow and react to the latest industry trends and the economic environment.- Expertise in corporate travel industry- Knowledge in corporate travel tools and connectivity- Business fluency in English and French- the knowledge of another language would be a definite plus- Ability to work efficiently with all internal departments of the company- Expert knowledge of Excel- Client satisfaction orientedIf you are dynamic, enthusiastic, rigorous, have proven outstanding organizational and strong personal skills, this position is for you.Lieu de travail : Levallois-PerretInformations salariales : A déterminer selon le profilLes réponses doivent être formulées par mail à : recrutement@hcorpo.com