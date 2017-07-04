Deplacements Pros, le quotidien du business travel, du voyage d'affaires et des déplacements professionnels


Mardi 4 Juillet 2017

Implementation Executive



HCorpo is the first online French hotel reservation platform, exclusively dedicated to corporate travel. To keep ahead of our rapid growth, we are offering a full-time job based in our head office in Levallois- Perret (92) for the position of Implementation Executive.



A lire également
Implementation Executive
Designed from the outset to meet companies’ needs, HCorpo is the only hotel booking platform offering both immediate availability and centralized billing for 100% of hotel expenses. By using Hcorpo, a company gets full visibility of its hotel perimeter and effectively controls spending hence drastically reducing its costs.

Responsabilities :
• Attached to the Implementation Management Department, you will be required to contribute to local and international deployment projects and provide regular settings updates.
• You will be required to collect the client’s needs and configure the tool accordingly.
• You will be required to provide technical support and assistance to all clients.
• You will take part in internal improvements and development projects, and be required to follow and react to the latest industry trends and the economic environment.

Requirements :
- Expertise in corporate travel industry
- Knowledge in corporate travel tools and connectivity
- Business fluency in English and French- the knowledge of another language would be a definite plus
- Ability to work efficiently with all internal departments of the company
- Expert knowledge of Excel
- Client satisfaction oriented

If you are dynamic, enthusiastic, rigorous, have proven outstanding organizational and strong personal skills, this position is for you.

Informations :
Lieu de travail : Levallois-Perret
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à : recrutement@hcorpo.com


Nouveau commentaire :
Facebook Twitter

Bonjour

Merci de nous donner votre avis. Il sera très utile pour améliorer les contenus de DéplacementsPros.com.

Les messages sont modérés

Le courage des opinions exprimées est une vertu que nous cultivons.
Les messages postés avec des adresses mails erronées ne seront pas publiés.

Les messages agressifs ou injurieux sont systématiquement éliminés.
Autant le savoir pour ne pas perdre votre temps.

Les commentaires ne sont pas faits pour assurer la publicité commerciale d'un annonceur ou d'un opérateur. Merci d'en tenir compte car tous les messages contraires à cette règle seront systématiquement effacés.

La rédaction

Qui sommes nous ? - Conditions Générales d'Utilisation
Partenaires et sites recommandés : Vacances Pratiques, twitter, Google France, Santé voyage

Numéro de Commission Paritaire des Publications et Agences de presse : 1221 W 90128
Numéro d' ISNN - 2105-049X - Numéro de déclaration à la CNIL : 1391313
 

 Deplacements Pros.com est membre du Syndicat de la Presse d'information en ligne (Spiil).

Deplacements Pros.com est membre du Centre Français d'Exploitation du Droit de la Copie.

Merci de le signaler à votre entreprise afin qu'elle rajoute Deplacements Pros.com sur sa liste des sources d'informations consultées par son personnel.
air france Air France Airbus Alitalia aérien aéroport bleisure british airways British Airways business travel Chine codeshare compagnie aérienne Delta Air Lines déplacement professionnel déplacements professionnels Emirates Etihad grève hotel hôtel hôtellerie incentive insolite KLM Londres Lufthansa MICE offre d'emploi Paris PNC Ryanair SNCF sécurité trafic aérien trafic passagers train USA voyage d'affaires voyages d'affaires

Ce site est listé dans la catégorie Agences de voyages : Tourisme d'affaires de l'annuaire Se former au referencement et Dictionnaire Annuaire Informations