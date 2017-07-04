Implementation Executive

Designed from the outset to meet companies’ needs, HCorpo is the only hotel booking platform offering both immediate availability and centralized billing for 100% of hotel expenses. By using Hcorpo, a company gets full visibility of its hotel perimeter and effectively controls spending hence drastically reducing its costs.
Responsabilities :
• Attached to the Implementation Management Department, you will be required to contribute to local and international deployment projects and provide regular settings updates.
• You will be required to collect the client’s needs and configure the tool accordingly.
• You will be required to provide technical support and assistance to all clients.
• You will take part in internal improvements and development projects, and be required to follow and react to the latest industry trends and the economic environment.
Requirements :
- Expertise in corporate travel industry
- Knowledge in corporate travel tools and connectivity
- Business fluency in English and French- the knowledge of another language would be a definite plus
- Ability to work efficiently with all internal departments of the company
- Expert knowledge of Excel
- Client satisfaction oriented
If you are dynamic, enthusiastic, rigorous, have proven outstanding organizational and strong personal skills, this position is for you.
Informations :
Lieu de travail : Levallois-Perret
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à : recrutement@hcorpo.com
