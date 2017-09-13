Senior Sales Manager

The position takes a key role with main responsibility of implementing and driving the corporate, leisure and business strategies to ensure revenue and roomnight goals are met. The position is responsible for maintaining the day to day business relationships particularly with corporate clients and in addition consortia partners, travel agents, luxury retailers, wholesale leisure, GDS suppliers and others with continued input in reviewing existing processes, optimizing and implementing structures and processes with corporate approval to drive goals. This includes the pro-active communication across all internal and external parties involved.
Main Duties:
•Comprehensive coverage of a wide portfolio of accounts, ensuring multilevel client contacts to maximise productivity and target achievement •Proactively seek and develop new accounts and client relationships.
•Generate and maintain customers in agreed geographic territory with your line manager through sales activities (face to face sales calls, telephone calls, client entertainment)
•Ensure timely response to customer enquiries and emails, according to Worldhotels standards and policies.
•Feedback to the line manager on market trends/conditions, including competition
•Conduct and organize familiarization trips with authorization from the line manager to create awareness of our properties.
•Attend industry events in the region as per strategy and as requested by the line manager
•Maintain and update account, contact database as well as activities on a weekly and monthly basis using the Worldhotels´s account management software.
•Monitor and develop accounts production of own portfolio, to maximize up-selling opportunities, to review direct competition, conduct regular research and reviews
•Assist the Worldhotel´s team with reports, presentations, and additional tasks in line with the office demand and with ad hoc projects given
•Support team members as and when required.
•Negotiation and effective implementing of strategic sales projects, partnerships and agreements generating revenues for our affiliated hotels •Preparation, coordination and execution of sales events and trade shows including recruitment of new partner hotels to join in.
•Develop and maintain relationship with affiliated hotels and plan joint activities where relevant
Your Profile:
•Degree in tourism
•Solid sales, marketing or development experience in the hotel or tourism industry of at least 5 years
•Fluent spoken and written French and English
•Advanced knowledge of MS Office package
•Decisive, outgoing, target oriented, pro-active and flexible
•Excellent communication and presentation skills
Informations :
Location: Paris, Chatelet
Travels in France on a regular basis
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à : rperez@worldhotels.com
