Bid & Contract Manager pour AirPlus

• Responsible for retrieving all necessary (product) information and documents in order to prepare proposals and Master Agreements in collaboration with local sales teams and internal departments• Create local proposals and Master Agreements by using the internal AirPlus standards• Manage the internal approval processes• Ensure a smooth information flow and consistent communication by proving, editing, and rewriting all sections of the documents as required• Participate in strategy, status, and follow-up meetings on proposals• Support Sales and Operations teams with legal questions from customers and partners on contracts and T&C’s• Central contact point for external legal advisor• Guarantee alignment of local (legal) documents and templates with central rules and guidelines• Inform Sales and Operations teams of (local) changes in legal topics; make sure general information is available at all times• An academic qualification at graduate level e. g. Master degree• Legal background or experience desirable• High level of accuracy and attention to detail• At ease with complex language and documents• The ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively both verbally and in writing• Stakeholder management skills including diplomacy, tact and ability to negotiate• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trusted and collaborative relationships at all levels• Ability to work efficiently under time pressure and meet deadlines• Very strong organizational and time management skills• Goal-oriented, excellent analytical, strategic and reasoning skills• Outstanding commitment and reliability• Excellent verbal and written command of French and English• Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Powerpoint, Word and ExcelLieu de travail : ParisInformations salariales : A déterminer selon le profilDéplacements fréquents ? OuiLes réponses doivent être formulées par mail à: amarchois@airplus.com Pour en savoir plus, le [site dédié]url: https://www.airplus.com/fr/fr/pourquoi-airplus/airplus/rejoignez-nous/rejoignez-nous.html d'AirPlus