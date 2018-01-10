Deplacements Pros, le quotidien du business travel, du voyage d'affaires et des déplacements professionnels


Mercredi 10 Janvier 2018

Bid & Contract Manager pour AirPlus



The local proposal manager is responsible for preparing and writing proposals and contracts, using the central template and approval process designed by the Global Bid Management department.
He / she is the central contact for the French office concerning all questions on legal contracting issues, liaising with the local legal advisor.



Bid Management
• Responsible for retrieving all necessary (product) information and documents in order to prepare proposals and Master Agreements in collaboration with local sales teams and internal departments
• Create local proposals and Master Agreements by using the internal AirPlus standards
• Manage the internal approval processes
• Ensure a smooth information flow and consistent communication by proving, editing, and rewriting all sections of the documents as required
• Participate in strategy, status, and follow-up meetings on proposals

Legal & compliance
• Support Sales and Operations teams with legal questions from customers and partners on contracts and T&C’s
• Central contact point for external legal advisor
• Guarantee alignment of local (legal) documents and templates with central rules and guidelines
• Inform Sales and Operations teams of (local) changes in legal topics; make sure general information is available at all times

Profile
• An academic qualification at graduate level e. g. Master degree
• Legal background or experience desirable
• High level of accuracy and attention to detail
• At ease with complex language and documents
• The ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively both verbally and in writing
• Stakeholder management skills including diplomacy, tact and ability to negotiate
• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trusted and collaborative relationships at all levels
• Ability to work efficiently under time pressure and meet deadlines
• Very strong organizational and time management skills
• Goal-oriented, excellent analytical, strategic and reasoning skills
• Outstanding commitment and reliability
• Excellent verbal and written command of French and English
• Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Powerpoint, Word and Excel

Infos pratiques :
Lieu de travail : Paris
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Déplacements fréquents ? Oui

Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à: amarchois@airplus.com

Pour en savoir plus, le [site dédié]url: https://www.airplus.com/fr/fr/pourquoi-airplus/airplus/rejoignez-nous/rejoignez-nous.html d'AirPlus




