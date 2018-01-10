Bid & Contract Manager pour AirPlus

Bid Management
• Responsible for retrieving all necessary (product) information and documents in order to prepare proposals and Master Agreements in collaboration with local sales teams and internal departments
• Create local proposals and Master Agreements by using the internal AirPlus standards
• Manage the internal approval processes
• Ensure a smooth information flow and consistent communication by proving, editing, and rewriting all sections of the documents as required
• Participate in strategy, status, and follow-up meetings on proposals
Legal & compliance
• Support Sales and Operations teams with legal questions from customers and partners on contracts and T&C’s
• Central contact point for external legal advisor
• Guarantee alignment of local (legal) documents and templates with central rules and guidelines
• Inform Sales and Operations teams of (local) changes in legal topics; make sure general information is available at all times
Profile
• An academic qualification at graduate level e. g. Master degree
• Legal background or experience desirable
• High level of accuracy and attention to detail
• At ease with complex language and documents
• The ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively both verbally and in writing
• Stakeholder management skills including diplomacy, tact and ability to negotiate
• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trusted and collaborative relationships at all levels
• Ability to work efficiently under time pressure and meet deadlines
• Very strong organizational and time management skills
• Goal-oriented, excellent analytical, strategic and reasoning skills
• Outstanding commitment and reliability
• Excellent verbal and written command of French and English
• Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Powerpoint, Word and Excel
Infos pratiques :
Lieu de travail : Paris
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Déplacements fréquents ? Oui
Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à: amarchois@airplus.com
Pour en savoir plus, le [site dédié]url: https://www.airplus.com/fr/fr/pourquoi-airplus/airplus/rejoignez-nous/rejoignez-nous.html d'AirPlus
• Responsible for retrieving all necessary (product) information and documents in order to prepare proposals and Master Agreements in collaboration with local sales teams and internal departments
• Create local proposals and Master Agreements by using the internal AirPlus standards
• Manage the internal approval processes
• Ensure a smooth information flow and consistent communication by proving, editing, and rewriting all sections of the documents as required
• Participate in strategy, status, and follow-up meetings on proposals
Legal & compliance
• Support Sales and Operations teams with legal questions from customers and partners on contracts and T&C’s
• Central contact point for external legal advisor
• Guarantee alignment of local (legal) documents and templates with central rules and guidelines
• Inform Sales and Operations teams of (local) changes in legal topics; make sure general information is available at all times
Profile
• An academic qualification at graduate level e. g. Master degree
• Legal background or experience desirable
• High level of accuracy and attention to detail
• At ease with complex language and documents
• The ability to communicate clearly, concisely and effectively both verbally and in writing
• Stakeholder management skills including diplomacy, tact and ability to negotiate
• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build trusted and collaborative relationships at all levels
• Ability to work efficiently under time pressure and meet deadlines
• Very strong organizational and time management skills
• Goal-oriented, excellent analytical, strategic and reasoning skills
• Outstanding commitment and reliability
• Excellent verbal and written command of French and English
• Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Powerpoint, Word and Excel
Infos pratiques :
Lieu de travail : Paris
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Déplacements fréquents ? Oui
Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à: amarchois@airplus.com
Pour en savoir plus, le [site dédié]url: https://www.airplus.com/fr/fr/pourquoi-airplus/airplus/rejoignez-nous/rejoignez-nous.html d'AirPlus