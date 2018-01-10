Project Manager Global Implementations

Project start-up phase
• Negotiate the scope of the implementation project with the client
• Provide guidance to the client and partners with respect to the tasks and their role within the completion of the implementation
• Conduct discovery and readiness meetings with clients, complete project documents to ensure systems and products are clearly defined and signed off by the client and involved partners
• Develop relevant project plans and associated communication documents, planning and scheduling timelines and milestones using appropriate project management methods
International roll-out phase
• Monitor progress against the implementation plan; collect regional data to oversee global roll-out, coordinate and drive the local Operations and Sales teams
• Ensure coordination and integration of local (technical) implementation into global strategy
• Set up and prepare regular status meetings / conference calls to communicate the progress of the implementation, both internal and external (client/partner)
• Highlight and escalate key risks and issues to customer and project team members
Consulting and closing phase
• Provide product expertise to client including business process re-engineering to enable effective use of products
• Develop effective and often customized implementation materials, with a view to continuous improvement of processes and sharing of best practice
• Provide effective handover at the end of the implementation to the responsible (Key) Account Management and Operations teams or equivalent
Profile
• A Master degree
• Project Management qualification (Prince2 / PMI certification) is preferred
• A minimum of 5 years relevant professional work experience in a similar position or relevant field
• Travel and / or credit card industry background and experience in relationship management are an advantage
• Understanding of business / customer implementation requirements and processes
• International project management, coordinating complex implementation processes
• Ability to develop and maintain high level relationships in business at senior levels and to interact positively with various business partners
• Ability to present complex information effectively to a range of audiences and to interpret technical procedures to internal / external partners
• Ability to communicate with a high degree of authority
• Strong decision taking skills and goal oriented
• Excellent analytical, strategic and reasoning skills
• Superior organizational and time management skills along with the ability to communicate effectively, meet deadlines and achieve results
• Stakeholder management skills including diplomacy, tact and ability to
negotiate
• Excellent verbal and written command of English mandatory
• Project Management skills (Project Initiation, Scoping, Planning, Budgeting and Reporting, Closure)
• Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including PowerPoint, Word and Excel
• Appreciation of new challenges, flexibility, target orientation, and a strong sense of responsibility along with a service-oriented philosophy
• Culturally sensitive and able to work effectively with a range of partners from diverse cultural backgrounds
• Ability to present with confidence and credibility, using a variety of styles and media tailored and adapted to the specific needs of the audience
Infos pratiques
Lieu de travail : Paris
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Déplacements fréquents ? Oui
Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à : amarchois@airplus.com
