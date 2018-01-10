Deplacements Pros, le quotidien du business travel, du voyage d'affaires et des déplacements professionnels


Mercredi 10 Janvier 2018

Project Manager Global Implementations



The Project Manager Global Implementations will manage multinational lodge and T&E card program implementation activities for global accounts (customers with HQ in France) in conjunction with other members of staff to ensure an excellent customer implementation experience.
The role involves managing, overseeing and driving the overall project, taking the customer from 'deal won' through go live operation, guaranteeing a fast and effective implementation of the global card program.



Project start-up phase
• Negotiate the scope of the implementation project with the client
• Provide guidance to the client and partners with respect to the tasks and their role within the completion of the implementation
• Conduct discovery and readiness meetings with clients, complete project documents to ensure systems and products are clearly defined and signed off by the client and involved partners
• Develop relevant project plans and associated communication documents, planning and scheduling timelines and milestones using appropriate project management methods

International roll-out phase
• Monitor progress against the implementation plan; collect regional data to oversee global roll-out, coordinate and drive the local Operations and Sales teams
• Ensure coordination and integration of local (technical) implementation into global strategy
• Set up and prepare regular status meetings / conference calls to communicate the progress of the implementation, both internal and external (client/partner)
• Highlight and escalate key risks and issues to customer and project team members

Consulting and closing phase
• Provide product expertise to client including business process re-engineering to enable effective use of products
• Develop effective and often customized implementation materials, with a view to continuous improvement of processes and sharing of best practice
• Provide effective handover at the end of the implementation to the responsible (Key) Account Management and Operations teams or equivalent

Profile
• A Master degree
• Project Management qualification (Prince2 / PMI certification) is preferred
• A minimum of 5 years relevant professional work experience in a similar position or relevant field
• Travel and / or credit card industry background and experience in relationship management are an advantage
• Understanding of business / customer implementation requirements and processes
• International project management, coordinating complex implementation processes
• Ability to develop and maintain high level relationships in business at senior levels and to interact positively with various business partners
• Ability to present complex information effectively to a range of audiences and to interpret technical procedures to internal / external partners
• Ability to communicate with a high degree of authority
• Strong decision taking skills and goal oriented
• Excellent analytical, strategic and reasoning skills
• Superior organizational and time management skills along with the ability to communicate effectively, meet deadlines and achieve results
• Stakeholder management skills including diplomacy, tact and ability to
negotiate
• Excellent verbal and written command of English mandatory
• Project Management skills (Project Initiation, Scoping, Planning, Budgeting and Reporting, Closure)
• Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office, including PowerPoint, Word and Excel
• Appreciation of new challenges, flexibility, target orientation, and a strong sense of responsibility along with a service-oriented philosophy
• Culturally sensitive and able to work effectively with a range of partners from diverse cultural backgrounds
• Ability to present with confidence and credibility, using a variety of styles and media tailored and adapted to the specific needs of the audience

Infos pratiques
Lieu de travail : Paris
Informations salariales : A déterminer selon le profil
Déplacements fréquents ? Oui

Les réponses doivent être formulées par mail à : amarchois@airplus.com




