Lundi 1 Janvier 2018

Sales Representative pour Kuwait Airways



Kuwait Airways recherche un Sales Representative pour Paris.



Kuwait Airways ( KU: IATA KAC ICAO) is the official national carrier of the State of Kuwait.

The airline currently provides regular scheduled services to 36 international destinations in the Far East, Middle east, Europe and North America. Kuwait Airways fleet of 23 aircraft currently consists of 5 x B777-300ER, 7 x A320-200CEO, 5 X A330 , 4 X A340-300, 9 X Boeing 777-200 and 1 Boeing 747-400. Kuwait airways will boast the youngest commercial airline in the world.

From Paris, provides 4 regular flights schedule a week to Kuwait from Paris, operates with Airbus 330 which connects to Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East and Far East.

Job Description

Kuwait Airways is actively recruiting for the role of Sales Representative.
Your responsibilities will include, but not to be limited to:

- Implementation of KU sales strategy to maximize revenue.
- Defining market conditions, including competitive positioning, pricing and OAL practices.
- Performing frequent analysis on market level issues and present findings / recommendations to Sales Manager.
- Assisting in development of promotional fares and products as needed.
- Developing and maintaining good relations with the travel trade and commercial houses.
- Maintaining regular contacts with local travel agents / corporate, professional associations to make effort in
acquiring sales leads and increasing awareness of KU product.
- Better utilization of marketing and data based tools to forecast market situation.
- Monthly flight forecast analysis
- Submitting monthly sales plans and sales reports.
- Providing management with any market intelligence on SWOT analysis basis.

Requirements

- Bachelor’s degree (BTS Tourism or BTS Commerce).
- 5 years’ experience in France preferably in airline industry.
- Local market knowledge and contacts.
SKILLS
- Bilingual (French + English) Arabic is an asset.
- Good knowledge in Amadeus utilization.
- Must have excellent working knowledge of MOS
- Smart appearance and pleasing personality are pre-requisite of this post.

Infos pratiques

Lieu de travail : PARIS 08
Informations salariales : selon le profil
Déplacements fréquents ? Non

Les réponses doivent être formulées au choix :
- par mail à : PARSMKU@KUWAITAIRWAYS.COM
- par courrier : Kuwait Airways
38 rue de Bassano
75008 Paris


