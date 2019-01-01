Deplacements Pros, le quotidien du business travel, du voyage d'affaires et des déplacements professionnels
Egencia dévoile la liste de ses 100 meilleurs hôtels d'affaires


Egencia, filiale d'Expedia, vient de dévoiler la liste de ses 100 meilleurs hôtels dans le monde. Parmi les critères retenus : le wifi et le petit déjeuner gratuits, l'accueil et l'expérience voyageur sans oublier la situation de l'hôtel. A vous de comparer la liste ci-dessous avec vos établissements préférés.



France

Paris
Campanile La Villette
Hotel Astoria – Astotel
Hotel Oceania Paris Porte de Versailles
Hotel Victor Hugo Paris Kléber
Levallois-Perret, Hauts-de-Seine – France
Evergreen Laurel Hotel

Boulogne-Billancourt, Hauts-de-Seine
Lagrange Apart’HOTEL Paris/ Boulogne

Courbevoie, Haute-de-Seine
Residhome Courbevoie La Défense

Issy-les-Moulineaux, Hauts-de-Seine
Residhome Paris Issy-les-Moulineaux

Tremblay-en-France, Seine-Saint-Denis
citizenM Paris Charles de Gaulle

b[Toulouse, Haute-Garonne]
Zenitude Toulouse Aeroport, Le Parc de lEscale

Suresnes, Hauts-de-Seine
Campanile Paris Ouest – Pont de Suresnes

La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, Loire-Atlantique
Westotel Nantes Atlantique

Lyon, Rhône – France
Campanile Lyon Centre – Gare Part Dieu

Amérique du Nord (Etats Unis - Canada)

New York, New York
Arlo SoHo
Hudson New York, Central Park
Hyatt Centric Times Square New York
NoMo SoHo
Shelburne NYC-an Affinia hotel
Soho Grand Hotel
The Bryant Park Hotel
The Redbury New York
Warwick New York

San Francisco, California
Clift
Galleria Park Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Boutique Hotel
Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square
Harbor Court Hotel
Hotel Zetta San Francisco
Serrano Hotel
Stanford Court San Francisco
The Marker San Francisco, a Joie de Vivre Hotel

Chicago, Illinois
Hotel Felix Chicago
Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago
Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown – The Loop
La Quinta Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown
Loews Chicago Hotel
Omni Chicago Suites – Magnificent Mile

Las Vegas, Nevada
ARIA Resort & Casino
Caesars Palace – Resort & Casino
MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
Paris Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Seattle, Washington
Executive Hotel Pacific
Motif Seattle

Reno, Nevada
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Seattle, WA
Thompson Seattle

Salt Lake City, Utah
Little America Hotel

Irving, Texas
Omni Mandalay Hotel at Las Colinas

St. Louis, Missouri
Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch

Kenner, Louisiana
La Quinta Inn & Suites New Orleans Airport

Rosemont, Illinois
Hyatt Regency O’Hare

Charlotte, North Carolina
Omni Charlotte Hotel

Cincinnati, Ohio
Hyatt Regency Cincinnati

Tampa, Florida
Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Columbus, Ohio
Hyatt Regency Columbus

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square

Bellevue, Washington
Red Lion Hotel Bellevue

Canada

Toronto, Ontario
Hyatt Regency Toronto
One King West Hotel & Residence

Vancouver, British Columbia – Canada
The Sutton Place Hotel – Vancouver

Montreal, Quebec
Le Nouvel Hotel & Spa

Zone Asie-Pacifique

Sydney, New South Wales – Australia
Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney
The Tank Stream

Singapore, Singapore
Orchard Hotel Singapore


Amérique latine

Mexico City, Mexico
Europe

Milan, Italy
Starhotels Business Palace

Amsterdam, Netherlands
Warwick Brussels

Dublin, Ireland
The Fitzwilliam Hotel

Stockholm, Sweden
Hotel Birger Jarl
Hotel Terminus Stockholm
Nobis Hotel

Frankfurt, Hesse – Germany
Flemings Selection Hotel Frankfurt-City
Wyndham Grand Frankfurt

Manchester, England
Hotel Football Old Trafford
The Midland – Manchester

Brussels, Belgium
Park Hotel Amsterdam
Thon Hotel Brussels City Centre

Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia – Germany
Maritim Hotel Düsseldorf

Voesendorf, Lower Austria – Austria
Austria Trend Eventhotel Pyramide

Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia – Germany
Dorint Hotel am Heumarkt Köln

Leeds, England
Clayton Hotel Leeds

Glasgow, Scotland
Grand Central Hotel

London, England
Ambassadors Bloomsbury
London City Suites by Montcalm
Radisson Blu Edwardian Grafton Hotel
The Cumberland
The Strand Palace Hotel

Gothenburg, Sweden
First Hotel G
Gothia Towers
Hotel Opera
Hotel Riverton

Berlin, Germany
TITANIC Chaussee Berlin

Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg – Germany
DORMERO Hotel Stuttgart

Copenhagen, Denmark
First Hotel Mayfair

Bristol, England
The Bristol Hotel

Prague, Czech Republic
Panorama Hotel Prague

Sulzbach, Hesse – Germany
Dorint Main Taunus Zentrum Frankfurt/Sulzbach

Hannover, Germany
Hotel Amadeus

Watford, England
Jurys Inn London Watford

Katowice, Silesian – Poland
Vienna House Easy Angelo Katowic





